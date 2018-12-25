Metro Detroit Weather: Cold Christmas Eve, Monday Night

DETROIT - Merry Christmas Eve, Monday, Motown!

Mother nature will be helping Santa clause in all his reindeer tonight on Christmas morning. Hey Katz called her. It will be mostly dry. There still a slight chance of snow, Christmas Day, Tuesday. Then, I warm up!

Last-minute shoppers will have no weather worries on the roads going to and from the mall and local shops, Monday evening. Bundle up because the temperatures will be near freezing at dinner time under overcast skies.

Monday night will be mostly to partly cloudy. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the 20s. Remember not to overload your outlets with Christmas decorations and be careful with space heaters. Never used stoves or ovens to try to stay warm. We don’t want any accidents ever.

Sunrise is at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Merry Christmas, Tuesday! It will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 30s, and there is a slight chance of scattered flurries and light snow showers.

Happy Kwanzaa, Wednesday! We say hello to a little sunshine during the day with highs in the upper 30s.

It gets even warmer, Thursday and Friday. We have to take some rain along with it. It becomes wet midday and afternoon, Thursday. I was in the low and mid 40s.

It remains soggy on Friday. Morning lows will be near 40°F. Afternoon eyes will be near 50°F.

Saturday becomes dry, and again, but colder. Highs in the 30s, and lows in the 20s.

