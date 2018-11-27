Metro Detroit weather: Cold days continue, early look at weekend storm

DETROIT - It’s been another in our seemingly unending string of much colder than average days, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s (-2 to 0 degrees Celsius), but the wind keeping wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s (-8 to -6 degrees Celsius).

On the bright side, we’ll see some moderation in temperatures as we head into the weekend. However, warmer will mean wetter, as you’ll see in our forecast below.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and still breezy, with any lingering flurries ending. Lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). Note that wind chills will be in the mid-teens when you head out to work or school Wednesday morning.

Wednesday forecast

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday…meaning that we could get some peeks of sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph means that wind chills during the afternoon will only be near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday

Cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy Thursday night, with some light snow or very light freezing rain possible. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a morning shower possible. Highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

The weekend

Everything still appears on track with our weekend storm. Saturday could start dry, but rain (possibly mixed with some snow at the start) will develop, and it’ll become quite a rainy day. Highs should reach the low to mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Date Night, otherwise known as Saturday evening, looks rainy as well, but at least temperatures will be relatively mild…compared to where we’ve been recently. In fact, low temperatures by Sunday morning will remain near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

There should be some rain showers around on Sunday, but it doesn’t appear to be as rainy a day as what Saturday will be. The mild temperatures will hang around…we should reach the mid 40s again (8 degrees Celsius).

