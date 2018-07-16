Metro Detroit weather: Cold front arrives after heavy rainfall

DETROIT - Thunderstorms soaked some residents in Metro Detroit and flooded others, but they missed many of us.

Rainfall totals exceeded two inches in parts of Macomb County and might have even topped three inches, according to radar estimates. We needed the rain, but it came down too fast for too long in some spots.

All that will change Monday night. A cold front will sweep through around sunset, ending storm chances and marking the return of less humid, more comfortable days.

Lows Monday night will range from the mid-50s in our West Zone to the mid-60s in our Metro Zone.

The lower humidity will be evident Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day and a cool northwest breeze, making for a gorgeous July day with more to come for the workweek.

Humidity will remain low and high temperatures will stay at or below normal until Friday afternoon.

Then, the weather will feel more like July. Heat index readings will finish near 90 degrees as we finish the workweek. Even though temperatures will get a bit cooler for Saturday and Sunday, humidity will stay elevated and thunderstorm chances will stick around for both days.

Temperatures will get even cooler next week.

