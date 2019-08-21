Metro Detroit weather: Cold front evicts muggy conditions

DETROIT - Humidity is packing its bags, and it won’t be back in Metro Detroit for awhile.

A cold front on its way in from the northwest will get credit for evicting the muggy weather. It will also produce a shower or thunderstorm in the early evening.

We’re not anticipating any severe weather, or that there will be as many storms as Tuesday night, but we’re keeping an eye on a wave along that front that should stay to our south. If you’re in the southern part of the South Zone, there’s a slight chance you could get an overnight shower or storm.

The benefit for residents across the area will be the clouds, which should be enough to keep fog away Wednesday night.

Humidity will start to drop overnight, so some of us will notice relief walking out the door in the morning. South Zoners might have to wait a bit longer. The dewpoint difference will also play into our overnight low temperatures. Check the 4ZONE page to see the numbers for your neighborhood.

Then, a smooth comfortable stretch will take us into the weekend. Highs will stay in the 70s, just barely touching 80 degrees by Sunday. Humidity won’t be an issue, and skies will be mostly sunny the entire time -- at least during the daylight hours, but you figured that out.

