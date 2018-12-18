Metro Detroit weather: Cold start, a little bit warmer later Tuesday

DETROIT - It’s another crisp start with morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s around Metro Detroit to start your Tuesday, and a few suburbs in the upper teens.

Wind chills aren't far from air temps, but you can expect occasional wind chills in the teens this morning. Partly sunny skies will make for a gorgeous sunrise just before 8 a.m., and then the skies become mostly sunny for most of the day with winds S 5-10 mph and afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will be the pick day of the week with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 40s! Sunshine will mix with a little cloud cover and more high clouds late in the day showing signs of a change to come. But it will be bone dry the next couple of days.

Thursday forecast

Thursday looks gray and possibly wet as model data has sped up our rain chances. Even with clouds, highs should still get into the low or mid 40s and the rain will likely not arrive until late afternoon or evening moving up from south to north. Rain could mix with some snow Thursday night into Friday… stay tuned.

Rest of week

New model data this morning has a huge slug of rain missing SE Lower Michigan on Friday with a more direct hit over Lake Erie and parts of Southern Ontario. Still, we expect some rain showers as a glancing blow to areas east of I-75 or I-275.

Temps will hang in the low 40s to end the work and school week and temps will be just slightly lower if the rain take a more direct hit on Metro Detroit. The Winter Solstice or the official start of Winter begins just before 6 p.m. Friday.

