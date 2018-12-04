Metro Detroit weather: Cold temperatures rest of week with snow chance Thursday

DETROIT - Even with sunshine, temperatures maxed out in the low to mid-30s Tuesday afternoon, and those will be the warmest numbers we'll see until next week.

Clouds will return overnight and winds will be calm. Lows will settle into the mid-20s in most spots, and slightly milder near the city.

On Wednesday, expect highs again to only reach the low to mid-30s. This time it will be with less sunshine.

On Thursday, we'll see some snow showers that will begin during the morning commute. Accumulations will be less than 1 inch and, again, highs will be no warmer than the mid-30s.

Temperatures will take a step back Friday. In fact, they won’t make it out of the 20s for the entire day. At least we’ll get some sunshine to go with those colder numbers.

Beyond that, we’ll have plenty of sunshine for the weekend and through next week. Temperatures will very slowly increase until they reach the 40s by Wednesday.

