Metro Detroit weather: Cold temperatures, snow return early this weekend

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is left with cloudy skies in the wake of Tuesday night's snowstorm, and it looks like we'll remain dry until the weekend.

For the rest of Wednesday night, expect the clouds to clear out. That will allow temperatures to fall well below normal in the low to mid-teens.

We'll finish the work week dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm to 30 degrees Thursday and the mid-30s Friday. That's where the party stops, though.

Snow will develop late Friday evening and continue through mid-morning Saturday. An inch or so is all it will leave behind, but it’s possible we could get brushed with another burst of snow Sunday. Confidence is low with that part of the forecast. Some models suggest we’ll miss it altogether, but all the solutions are close enough to include a chance in the forecast.

We’re a lot more confident about colder air invading Sunday. Highs will stop in the mid-20s.

On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be lucky to touch 20 degrees in the afternoon. That’s with single-digit lows for the first half of next week. Wind chills will be below zero for those mornings, too.

March is definitely coming in like a lion.

