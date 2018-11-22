Metro Detroit weather: Cold Thanksgiving Day

DETROIT - It’s a chilly start to your Thanksgiving, but numbers may be slightly better than anticipated thanks to some cloud cover rolling through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

These clouds are a thin blanket of insolation and still we have temps in the teens to low 20s with wind chills mainly in the teens so layer and bundle up if you’re coming downtown to the Parade. The winds are not real strong ESE 5-12 mph, but those winds will keep a few Lake Huron lake effect snow showers coming and going in The Thumb or parts of our North Zone.

Watch out throughout the day if you are driving anywhere near the shoreline of Lake Huron today. Holiday highs will settle in the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Yes, some sun at times today and the only real threat for moisture is that lake effect snow up north. Be safe, stay warm, and enjoy America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4 News.

Friday forecast

Cool numbers may produce some scattered freezing drizzle early tomorrow morning in a few spots, especially in our North Zone but we will keep you posted. The warm up we’ve been waiting for arrives on Black Friday with sunshine busting out and highs into the low and mid 40s. It is still warmer in the 40s heading into the weekend, but a couple of rounds of wet weather will be moving in.

Weekend forecast

You can expect rain showers or a brief wintry mix early Saturday, becoming mostly rain during the first half of the day as highs stay in the mid 40s. Some model data suggests we’ll be closer to 50 degrees all weekend but with precip and clouds it will be a tough task. Skies dry after 1 or 2 p.m. Saturday leading to a mild but mostly cloudy Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s to end your weekend. Another round of rain and/or wintry mix moves in overnight into early Monday.

Monday may be a bit slick early with mainly rain expected and temps hovering all day in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Again, that should be warm enough for rain but a shift in temps could change things. We do expect rain to snow late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

