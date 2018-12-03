Metro Detroit weather: Cold week ahead with few snow chances

DETROIT - We hope you didn't get used to Sunday’s near-60 degree (15 degrees Celsius) weather, because we’re now back where we’ve been, and we will stay there all week long through the upcoming weekend.

As you read this, keep in mind that our average high today is 40 degrees (4.5 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers will continue diminishing tonight, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, with highs only in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). Northwest wind becoming southwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:46 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Increasing clouds Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Some snow showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, with lows Wednesday night in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), and highs Thursday in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, but any sunshine we get will be purely cosmetic, as highs only reach the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The upcoming weekend looks quiet, weather-wise, so perhaps this will be an opportunity to get that last yard work and leaves done for the season. Expect partly cloudy skies both days, with highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) on Sunday.

Relief?

We took a look at the long range computer models this afternoon, and they suggest some moderation in our temperatures starting next Tuesday, and possibly lasting into next Friday…with a continued mostly quiet weather pattern. Stay tuned.

NEW: The National Weather Service will begin issuing snow squall warnings this winter. Click here to learn what that means for you.

