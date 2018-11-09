Metro Detroit weather: Cold, windy start to weekend

DETROIT - As the snow winds down, winds will crank up in Metro Detroit. Expect single-digit wind chills in some spots by Saturday morning.

Scattered snow showers will be around through the end of the evening commute. Accumulations will be minimal at best. Temperatures are warmer than they were Friday morning, so any sticking will be to grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

The snow will be gone by 10 p.m. until a final burst rolls through Saturday morning. Winds will shift to the west and increase overnight, leading to gusts of 35 mph in the morning with scattered snow squalls. Expect visibility to be severely reduced with those squalls. Air temperatures will start in the low to mid-20s, but wind chills will drop to single digits in some spots, especially our South Zone where gusts will be slightly higher.

Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs both days will only reach the mid- to upper 30s.

Next week will be fairly uneventful. Tuesday will be a near miss from a strong system passing to our east. We might get brushed with some east-side flakes, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year with most mornings starting in the 20s.

