Metro Detroit weather: Cold with snow showers Wednesday, but a warming trend

Scattered snow showers dotted the area this afternoon, but the bigger story so far has been the cold.

Temperatures in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius) combined with wind gusting over 20 mph kept wind chills in the single digits (-16 degrees Celsius).

Although Wednesday will still be a very cold day by March standards, we will start making a move upward after that, so be patient!

Snow showers will continue off and on through the evening, with the activity tapering off after midnight.

Lows once again will drop into the mid to upper single digits (-14 to -13 degrees Celsius), with wind chills by dawn generally between -5 and 5 degrees (-21 to -15 degrees Celsius) due to a southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Note: better clearing north of M-59 will allow temperatures (and wind chills) to drop even more overnight.

Wednesday

We’ll start our Wednesday with some sunshine, but clouds will rapidly increase ahead of an upper level disturbance crossing the Great Lakes. Scattered snow showers will once again break out by late afternoon, and continue into the evening hours.

Highs in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius), but a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills between 0 and 10 above (-18 to -12 degrees Celsius). For perspective, remember that our average high right now is 41 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:01 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 6:29 p.m. (more on this at the end of the article).

Snow showers end Wednesday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Thursday and Friday

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday as the next storm (not a powerful one) misses us to the south. It’s possible that this system could increase our clouds…we’ll see…but we expect a dry day at this point, as the snow should miss us. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Changes to the weekend forecast

The next approaching storm appears to now be on a faster time table, so rain will arrive sooner. Most of the daylight hours on Saturday, however, will still be dry, with highs reaching the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Rain will arrive by early evening however, so our date night plans now look wet. Saturday night rain will continue into Sunday morning, then potentially end by midday as the cold front swings through.

Temperatures Saturday night will initially hold steady in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), then start rising later at night, with highs Sunday still on target to approach 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), especially the farther south and east you are in our area.

We don’t see any big storms on the horizon for next week, which is great news since Detroit is hosting one of this year’s most prestigious international sporting events: World Series of Bowling X. Detroit helped launch this innovative format of multiple tournaments ten years ago and, as a reward for our leadership role (actually, most of the credit goes to Tom Stroble at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park), the Professional Bowlers Association awarded us the tenth anniversary tournament. Five national tournaments will be conducted between March 11th and March 21st, with four of the finals televised live on National TV. Detroit will be the center of the international sports world for nearly two weeks! Hopefully, the weather will stay quiet for most of it…at least over Thunderbowl!

The time change is this weekend

Okay, this is your first warning…this weekend we set our clocks AHEAD one hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is the more important of the two time changes because, if you forget to change your clocks, you’ll be one hour LATE for whatever you have planned Sunday morning.

Yes, we lose an hour of sleep, but that’s easily managed by going to bed a little earlier Saturday night.

Plus, we shift one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening…we love having that daylight on our warm summer evenings, don’t we?



