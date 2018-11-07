Metro Detroit weather: Colder air moves in, first snowfall approaches

DETROIT - As unpleasant as the weather was Tuesday, it was also the warmest Metro Detroit will get for at least the next 10 days.

On Wednesday night, clouds will break up a bit, and as the cooler air mass moves in, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and lows 30s. Winds will be at 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be an improvement, with plenty of sunshine. Even with brighter skies, temperatures will still only finish in the mid-40s.

Friday will be another story. Expect snow and rain, starting in the morning and remaining through most of the day. Highs will barely touch 40 degrees. The snow might stick to the grass in some spots, but it won't be much -- less than 1 inch.

It's too early to nail down the timing and location of the rain and snow, but this system will definitely try our patience during both commutes.

The weekend looks like it will be dry, but temperatures will be even colder. In fact, highs will be closer to our normal lows for this time of year.

Next week, we will be keeping our eye on a potential snow maker for Tuesday, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to where it will end up. If we’re in the bull's-eye, we could see multiple inches of snow. Again, it’s a very low confidence forecast at this point, so stay tuned.

