Metro Detroit weather: Coldest night of season ahead, snow later in week

DETROIT - Metro Detroit residents woke up to freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, but that's nothing compared to the numbers in store at night. The coldest night of the season lies ahead.

Clouds will eventually break up Tuesday night, but they won't go away completely. Lows will be in the teens areawide, and with winds near 10 mph, it will feel even colder heading out the door in the morning.

On Wednesday, expect more sunshine and no snowflakes. That will only get us back to the mid-30s for highs. Winds will relax during the day, however.

Thursday will be dry during the day with highs inching up to 40 degrees. Our next weather maker will arrive late Thursday night in the form of rain and some snow, mainly on the far east side. Lows will eventually get to the mid- and upper 20s, so timing will be crucial as to what type of precipitation we get.

The vast majority of the system’s moisture will be east of us, so it’s entirely possible that most of us won't get anything out of this. We’ll watch it closely.

Friday will feature decreasing clouds and a high of 40 degrees.

Saturday will bring a quick burst of snow with minor accumulations. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

Next week looks like it will be dry with below normal temperatures -- stop me if you’ve heard that before. Expect Thanksgiving Day to start just below freezing and finish with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.

