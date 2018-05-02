Metro Detroit weather: Continuing to monitor potential storm development

DETROIT - An active weather pattern continues to evolve, and we’ll have a couple of primary storm threats over the next two days. One of those opportunities comes tonight.

First, while a few widely scattered storms are possible this evening, most of us will stay dry and should be able to enjoy our outdoor plans. Just keep an eye on radar to stay ahead of the weather.

Thunderstorm chances increase dramatically after midnight, and there’s a very small chance that a stronger storm may develop, although we think the severe threat tonight is lower than it appeared yesterday. In fact, tonight’s small severe risk appears to be mainly just west of US-23.

Here are some maps to show you how our high resolution in-house RPM model is handling the overnight hours:

It’ll be a balmy night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius). Remember that our average HIGH this time of year is 66 degrees (19 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph, but stronger and gusty near any thunderstorms that develop.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day on Thursday, but there will be dry parts of the day as well (most likely the middle part of the day). A few peeks of sun may even develop. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be another breezy day, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:26 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 8:35 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms increase Thursday night, and there’s a better chance for some organized severe storms with this batch. Wind shear is impressive -- if timing was during the warmest part of the day, we’d be more concerned about a possible tornado threat. But this batch will occur during the coolest part of the day, so instability is much weaker. But still, there is a robust severe threat, so make sure your weather radios are set before you go to bed Thursday night. Here’s our RPM interpretation of Thursday night’s timetable:

Thursday night will still be very mild, with lows near 60 degrees (15-16 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday morning, perhaps lingering into the early afternoon before ending. We may even see a bit of sun before the end of the day. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius), but it’ll become quite windy one the approaching cold front passes by -- gusts could exceed 40 mph.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Sunday could start with some sunshine, but showers are possible at some point during the afternoon if the timing we’re seeing on today’s computer models holds. Highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Monday through Wednesday next week looks dry, with highs rising from the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) on Monday to the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.

