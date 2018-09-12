Metro Detroit weather: Cool and foggy start Wednesday

DETROIT - Areas of fog are forming all around Metro Detroit this Wednesday morning with temps in the 40s and 50s mixing with moisture from Monday leading to limited visibility in many spots, especially more rural areas.

So, be careful but know we are eventually in for a really nice day. You can expect the fog to burn off by 9 a.m. leading to hazy sunshine and highs in the mid to maybe upper 70s with winds ENE 5-10 mph. We will see some clouds coming and going, but no rain. Models show an isolated, light shower possible in Southern Ontario later this afternoon.

Hurricane Florence is inching toward the Coastal Carolinas and it’s movement is pushing weather systems back from east to west. So, we expect clouds covering the east coast to become part of our forecast tomorrow. Skies will likely only be partly sunny with milky skies and highs in the upper 70s but it will be a bit more muggy and it will feel a little warmer than that. We’d likely be well into the low 80s if not for the clouds.

Friday may be similar to start with clouds, but we do expect more sunshine to break through to end the work and school week. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Friday setting the stage for a wonderful weekend ahead. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with temps in the low to mid 80s. Rain showers move back into Metro Detroit on Monday and part of Tuesday next week.

