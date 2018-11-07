Metro Detroit weather: Cool and windy Wednesday with snow chances Friday!

Good Wednesday morning! A few lake enhanced showers this morning coming from these gusty winds off of Lake Michigan. Much of the wet weather will be in our West and North Zones with a few rain and snow showers possible. The rest of us may get a quick shower or two this morning around Metro Detroit with temps in the low 40s as you head out. Highs will not move much today dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds WSW 10-20 mph gusting 15-25 mph through the day. Don’t expect much more than an isolated shower or two during the day as we stay cool and windy all day.

Thursday will be cool with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s tomorrow morning under clear skies or dry conditions. We should see a little more sun and lighter winds and the two go hand in hand. Highs will head back into the low to mid 40s under a nice afternoon mix of sun and clouds and winds W 5-12 mph.

We start with snow Friday! This should be light snow over the area during the early morning hours and into the morning drive. No accumulation to speak of just yet as the ground is too warm still, and the snow rate is lacking. From early morning snow to mid morning mix and then rain Friday. We start in the low to mid 30s and warm to near 40 degrees making it just a bit too warm for snow in the afternoon, although parts of our West and North Zones will see a few more flakes for a little longer than most. We’ll keep you posted. The weekend looks cool, bright, and dry at this point. We may not get out of the 30s this weekend but look for lows in the 20s and highs near 40 degrees with more sun Saturday than Sunday. A little wet weather to start next week on Monday which again could be a wintry mix. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

