Metro Detroit weather: Cool breeze replaces gusty winds

DETROIT - Some high, harmless clouds are drifting across our skies Thursday with some patches of blue skies, too.

The best weather part of Thursday is the lack of gusty winds, finally. We do have a cool breeze around Metro Detroit WNW 5-15 mph, so Thursday afternoon highs will be affected by that cooler air staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday looks very similar to today with clouds in the morning and lows around 40 degrees, and then afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. It’s a dry day Friday and you’re good to go for those Trunk-Or-Treat gatherings and high school football games. It will be dipping down into the 40s through the evening though, so you’ll need that jacket.

We’re tracking a weekend soaker but it’s well-timed, and there will be no weekend washout here in Southeast lower Michigan and southern Ontario.

We start cool Saturday with 30s in the morning with tons of sun through lunch and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. You’ll be dry at the Michigan State game Saturday afternoon, but rain will come in just in time for the Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Saturday Night. It may start during the tail end of tailgating, so grab your rain gear with damp conditions and temps around 50°F during the game.

Rain showers will last into Sunday morning and rain totals from late Saturday and early Sunday could be 1-2 inches, and some nicer conditions in the afternoon.

In fact, sunshine will blast through the clouds by 1 or 2 p.m. and highs may hit the low 60s Sunday afternoon. A cold front blows through Metro Detroit on Monday, bringing an isolated shower or two midday and then cooler numbers in the 40s most of the rest of the week.

Computer model data is split on Halloween on Thursday, with a chance for cold rain and wind, while other data says cool and breezy but dry.

We’ll keep you posted and way ahead of the spooky holiday weather as we get closer.

