Metro Detroit weather: Cool, comfortable Thursday night

DETROIT - Thursday evening's weather will be delightful in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Warm to mild with fair skies. Warmer, Friday, and a chance of storms this Labor Day Weekend.

Thursday evening will have fair skies with warm conditions outside Ford Field for the Lions' preseason NFL game against the Cleveland Browns (Kickoff, 7 p.m. ET) and at Chene Park for the tribute concert for legendary musical artist and Detroiter Aretha Franklin. Temps in the low 70s at dinnertime.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, cool and comfortable. Great sleeping weather and another great night air out homes and give air conditioners a break. Overnight lows near 60 degrees in Motown and in the 50s elsewhere.

Friday and Labor Day Weekend

Friday, we say farewell to the legendary Aretha Franklin. Skies will be mostly sunny with warmer conditions during the funeral and ceremonies. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees.

Much warmer Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day, Monday. Great days to go to the pool and for boating, but keep your eyes and ears peeled for any lightning or thunder. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible each day. No wash out for the Renaissance Festival in Holly, Ford Arts, Beats and Eats in Royal Oak or the Detroit Jazz Festival downtown, but families will need their umbrellas and rain gear.

