Metro Detroit weather: Cool, dry weekend ahead after overnight rain

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is facing an Eddie Rabbitt kind of forecast. If you love a rainy night, too, you’re in luck.

Rain will continue more or less the entire evening and overnight Thursday. It will be mainly light with some brief, more intense showers. Lows are on their way to the low 40s.

Showers will scoot to the east around daybreak Friday. Other than some light lake-effect showers in our North Zone, and maybe a few widely scattered sprinkles in the afternoon, much of Friday will be dry and cloud-filled. If we see some peeks of sun, they will come late in the day. Highs will stop in the upper 40s.

Our weekend still looks dry with below-normal temperatures. Morning lows will be in the 30s. Saturday's highs will remain in the upper 40s, while Sunday's highs will get to the mid-50s. The best part of the two days will be sunshine. It will be mixed with clouds, but that’s still a lot brighter than most of our week so far.

Don’t forget, daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, so set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night.

We're still monitoring a solid soaker for Election Day. However, temperatures heading to the polls Tuesday will be at their warmest mark of the 10-day forecast.

