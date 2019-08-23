Metro Detroit weather: Cool, less humid stretch continues this weekend

DETROIT - Thursday was our first 70-degree high of August, but by the end of the weekend, we'll have had four in a row.

Expect another pleasant evening transitioning to a cool start Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 50s in most locations by Saturday morning. A few spots in the North and West zones might end up in the upper 40s.

Winds will remain out of the northeast Saturday, which will mix up clouds with the sunshine in our North Zone, especially. Highs will still reach the mid-70s. Plus, humidity will stay low.

Sunday won't be much different -- just a couple extra degrees as winds transition to a more southerly flow.

On Monday, we will begin seeing a noticeable change. Even though much of the day will be dry, showers and thunderstorms will become likely by evening. Humidity will start increasing and peak Tuesday, which will feature scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will move back above normal before we cool down again by late next week.

