Metro Detroit weather: Cool, misty Thursday night

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 12, 2019 at 8:15 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Welcome to Thrusday night, Motown!

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, misty and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. Drivers must be careful on damp roads and avoid any leftover flooding.

Anyone still recovering from our two days of severe weather must report any downed wires to authorities and stay far away from them. Also, keep generators, at least, twenty feet away from your home.

Higher temps, higher humidity and a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms return Friday. It will become mild in the morning with partly sunny skies. The afternoon sees highs near 85 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. ET.

There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening with heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, seasonable and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s. Perfect weather for little league games and spending time in the park. The MSU football game will have sunshine as the Spartans host Arizona State at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday will have some scattered showers outside Ford Field as the Detroit Lions play the LA Chargers. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Monday will be bright and warm, again. Afternoon temps in the low 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.