Metro Detroit weather: Cool Monday night ahead of a hotter Tuesday

DETROIT - Welcome Monday night, Motown!

We have another cool night and evening on our hands. A warm front bring summertime back to the Motor City area. The next chance of rain is mid week.

Monday night will be cool and dry with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

What's a warm front passes it will feel like summer again for the rest of the week. Tuesday becomes partly sunny and hotter. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. Perfect weather for evening baseball with the Detroit Tigers hosting the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Another hot one for Wednesday. Some showers and thunderstorms will be scattered as daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s, again.

Still very warm and muggy on Thursday. Afternoon temperatures in the low 80s with scattered showers.

Near 80 on Friday with a few raindrops.

