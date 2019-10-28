Metro Detroit weather: Cool Monday night, clouds on the way

DETROIT - Welcome to Monday evening, Motown!

Clouds arrive after dinner and during the nighttime hours. It'll be cool overnight and seasonably mild Tuesday. Showers arrive Wednesday ahead of chilly, wet conditions for trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening.

Monday evening will be clear and mild. Temps stay near 60 degrees, then drop into the 50s outside Little Caesars Arena for the Detroit Pistons basketball game against the visiting Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunset is at 6:32 p.m. ET.

Monday night will have increasing clouds, but it remains dry. The quilt of clouds will keep temps higher than average. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 40s. Heaters will not have to work as hard.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, and the mainly gray skies will keep afternoon temps in the upper 50s. There's a chance of sprinkles midday and during the afternoon, but many neighborhoods remain dry.

Wednesday has a better chance of showers with lower temps. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Happy Halloween on Thursday! Many celebrations during the day and evening will need to be enjoyed indoors. Daytime temps will be in the chilly 40s most of the day. It will be soggy with persistent rain migrating from the south. Wet weather continues during trick-or-treat time. Remember to make sure kids have layers underneath their costumes. Also, remain alert with slippery conditions on roads.

Friday will be a bit sunnier with scattered showers. Remaining chilly with highs in the middle 40s.

We fall back one hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends. It will remain to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Highs will be in the 40s; lows in the low 30s. Change the batteries in all of your alarms, too.

