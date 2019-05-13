Metro Detroit weather: Cool Monday with lingering showers

DETROIT - Showers are lingering this Monday morning around Metro Detroit making that morning drive more of a nuisance.

These are scattered light rain showers with areas of drizzle filling in and the rain will be coming and going through the morning hours with morning temps mainly in the low to mid 40s. We will not warm up much due to a lack of sunshine and even a little spit and drizzle hanging on into the early afternoon.

We should see the skies begin to slowly part after 3 or 4 p.m. and some early evening sunshine is likely as highs only reach low to maybe middle 50s with winds NW 7-12 mph gusting 15-20 mph at times.

We continue to see high wave activity near Lake Huron so watch out for shoreline flooding along the big lake in our North Zone. And, be careful as you hit the roads early today.

Tuesday, Wednesday forecast

Tuesday looks very nice and a sign of some warming to come. We will have patchy fog in the morning, and then a nice blend of sun and clouds throughout the day. Morning lows will be in the low 40s with some upper 30s likely in our far west and north suburbs. With enough sunshine, we should see highs well into the mid 60s tomorrow with winds WNW 5-12 mph.

It will be dry all day Tuesday and most of Wednesday around Metro Detroit. There is a weak front moving through midday Wednesday bringing a brief window of a couple of hours of rain showers. They should be gone by the time the kids are out of school as highs again in the mid 60s may flirt with 70 degrees if those showers scoot through quickly allowing for a little more afternoon sunshine to follow.

Thursday forecast

Temps are in the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday with a lot of sunshine balanced with some harmless cloud cover.

Friday forecast

We may see a few morning rain showers Friday and then only partly sunny and mild with lower 70s sticking around. It’s a warmer weekend ahead in the 70s and a few showers and storms possible. We’ll let you know how it’s all going to play out as we get closer and get more data.

