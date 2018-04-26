Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning, but warm sun returns later Thursday

DETROIT - Get ready for an absolutely beautiful day around Metro Detroit with clear skies and cool conditions early.

Temperatures are in the 30s as you head out, so a light jacket for the first part of your Thursday and then sunshine and 60s pretty much everywhere here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. The winds are light WSW 5-10 mph and the skies will remain clear all day and into tonight.

Friday forecast

Friday does bring a couple of rain chances, but don’t cancel any of your outdoor plans. We expect a quick moving round of rain showers to blow through in the mid morning, and it may rain and drizzle for an hour or so after the morning drive and before lunch time.

So, most of the day is partly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The next round of rain comes late and may even be after midnight into early Saturday.

Saturday forecast

We’ll wake up to gray skies Saturday morning and some showers sticking around through 9 or 10am before we dry out. Most of the day is dry but cooler with highs only in the 50s. We won’t see a ton of sun Saturday, which means only partly sunny skies and a cool breeze NW 5-15 mph keeping us likely in the lower 50s most of the afternoon, while parts of our North Zone may not get out of the 40s.

Sunday forecast

Have no fear, Sunday will be warmer and brighter with plenty of sun and highs near 60 degrees again. And get ready for 70s and sun Monday and Tuesday before another chance for showers Wednesday.

