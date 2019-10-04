Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning in the 40s and 50s

It may not be chilly, but it's plenty cool out your door this Friday morning with temps in the 40s to low 50s early on. Conditions are dry, and should stay that way for most of us for the most part. The one exception is our North Zone, and parts of Southern Ontario as north winds 5-15 mph will pound more lake enhanced cloud cover and possibly a few light midday showers. Other than that, it's partly sunny to partly cloudy and cool all day as much of Metro Detroit will stay in the upper 50s to near 60°F for highs today which is quite different from the record 89°F we hit earlier this week. Take a jacket with you on your evening endeavors and your favorite High School Football sweatshirts as evening temps will cool back down to near 50 degrees with a bit of a breeze.

Maybe we can say chilly first thing Saturday morning with lows dipping into the low to mid 40s in Detroit which means many of you will be flirting with the 30s if you head out early tomorrow. Skies will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy late in the afternoon as highs hit the low to maybe mid 60s and the daytime hours are dry. A rain maker will be moving in late, late Saturday night and it may not bring showers until the overnight hours. This could and should be perfectly timed as we get the wet stuff while we sleep and the showers should move on by 8am Sunday. The second half of your weekend starts with early morning showers but most of the day will be on the dry side as highs take aim at 70°F with warming winds SW 5-15 mph.

It's going to be a nice and bright first half of next week with sunshine Monday through Thursday. One computer model tries to throw a few showers at us Monday and we'll keep you posted but right now, there are more signs for dry weather. The one exception again will be our North Zone and into parts of Canada. Most of next week brings morning lows down into the 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid 60s with tons of sun and no great signs of wet weather until maybe Friday or Saturday of next week. We'll keep you posted! You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



