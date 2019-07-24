Metro Detroit weather: Cool morning with patchy fog

Watch out for a little patchy fog this morning, as temps are cooling into the 50s again after last night’s rain and thunderstorms. The fog will be thickest in rural areas, and should burn off by 8 or 9am and we welcome a ton of sun to Metro Detroit. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry all day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and the humidity remains very comfortable for late July. Wind are lighter today too NW 5-10 mph as we continue to feel the comfy air from the north pumping in today and tomorrow.

Thursday and Friday look ideal for SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with sunshine and a gentle rise in temps toward the end of this work week. We will see highs well into the mid 80s Thursday under mostly sunny skies and light winds WSW 5-10 mph, and a very similar set up for your Finally Friday. The humidity will slowly become ‘the air you can wear’ through the weekend ahead.

Right now, model data keeps us warm and dry Saturday with highs flirting with 90° feeling just a little warmer. That humidity will become more and more uncomfortable Sunday, and although we start dry, we will likely see some scattered rain and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours. Those showers will be more likely or numerous on Monday afternoon and evening next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

