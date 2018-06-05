Metro Detroit weather: Cool night ahead, chance of storms later in week

DETROIT - After the unusually hot month of May we had, today’s temperatures almost feel like a welcome respite from the heat and humidity, something we long for occasionally in July and August.

Clouds will gradually diminish overnight which, combined with the dry air overhead and a light north wind, will allow temperatures to drop to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island closer to Detroit, with cooler readings outside of the Heat Island.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday -- a glorious day -- with highs near 70 degrees. Wind will be light and variable. Wednesday’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday is our second Weather Radio Campaign of the season! We’ll be at the Meijer store on Van Dyke in Sterling Heights from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Brandon and Ben will be out there broadcasting their noon, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. shows from there, so come out and say hi, and buy a weather radio for yourself, your family, your school, your workplace, your place of worship, and anywhere else somebody needs notice of an approaching tornado -- even when the power goes out. And remember that these NOAA Weather Radios are available at a special discounted price during our campaign (which goes through the end of June). They are well worth the investment.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). A pop-up thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Weekends are very important to us, and even more so now that we’re into wedding and graduation party season. Saturday unfortunately brings a better chance of thunderstorms, although the timing details are very murky at this point. Highs will remain warm, in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). We’ll keep you updated through the week as we develop better confidence in the evolving weather pattern.

Sunday should be dry as a cold front pushes the rain south of the state. Temperatures will only fall off into the upper 70s (6 degrees Celsius), so it’ll still be pleasant weather.

