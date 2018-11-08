Metro Detroit weather: Cool start in the 30s with snow expected tomorrow

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up to clouds and temps in the low to mid 30s with dry conditions expected all day today. The clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies to even mostly sunny skies at times. Highs will warm into the mid 40s with lighter winds WNW 5-12 mph. Average or normal highs would bring us into the low 50s but we aren't quite there and really don't see any 50s in the 7 Day Forecast.

Get ready for a wild ride Friday. We will likely see a wintry mix or snow during the morning drive tomorrow changing to all snow for a bit. Some model data is estimating 2-4" of new snow during the morning and early afternoon Friday, but it should be a wet, slushy snow mixing with some rain which means accumulation should be less impressive. Still… our first chance at a decent snow this season. The snow will switch back to rain and we should see the slushy snow all melt away with the liquid precipitation falling during the late afternoon. Highs will be in the low to maybe mid 40s depending on any breaks in rain and/or snow. There are Winter Weather Advisories out for Western Lower Michigan where traveling could be much more difficult. Still, it will be sloppy, slow, and dangerous here too.

The weekend looks cool, and mostly calm with a little light snow to start the weekend Saturday morning. These lake effect snow bands won't last all day. We may not get out of the 30s this weekend but look for lows in the 20s and highs near 40 degrees with more sun Saturday than Sunday. A little wet weather to start next week on Monday which again could be a wintry mix. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

