Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with patchy fog

A cool start with patchy fog here around Metro Detroit as we head out to temperatures in the mid 40s on average this Thursday morning. There will be a few areas hitting the upper 30s and the cooler spots will see the thicker fog early today. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs hitting the upper 60s with winds S 5-12 mph.

Friday will bring more cloud cover and a chance for showers as another cool front moves through SE Lower Michigan. Morning lows in the 40s to low 50s and a dry start tomorrow, but skies will fill in with clouds ahead of the front as highs again hit the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and shower chances start in the afternoon and evening from north to south. These will be lighter, nuisance showers being that it’s Friday and a lot of us will be heading out to HS football games or out on the town. Bring an umbrella or light raincoat with you.

Most of Metro Detroit will not see frost early Saturday but some of our cooler and/or more rural suburbs may see patchy frost to start the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny into the afternoon but highs will only hit the lower 60s. Sunday starts dry with temps in the mid 60s and a chance for a late day shower as a warm front approaches. Rain showers are likely in the late afternoon and evening and may linger into Monday morning. We do see warmer 70s next week with spotty showers possible, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.