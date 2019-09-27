Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with rain chances later

Good Friday Morning! It's a cooler one, that's for sure as most of Metro Detroit is waking up to temps in the upper 40s and that's where they'll stay through sunrise around 7:25am. Skies will start mostly sunny to partly cloudy and with some sun the first half of the day, highs will head into the mid 70s this afternoon with breezy conditions SSE 8-18 mph gusting 20-30 mph. We are tracking shower chances later today, but it looks to be very scattered in the late afternoon and evening. Most of our area High School Football games will be just fine with temps falling into the 60s. But, a few showers hold together in our West Zone and that could make a few games a little wet. Most of the rain comes in late tonight and overnight with some gushing showers at times in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Lingering showers hang on for the first half of your Saturday, and then we dry out for the afternoon hours as highs hang in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a few degrees warmer if we can dry out and clear skies a bit in the afternoon, but prepare for only partly sunny skies tomorrow afternoonWe will be watching showers take shape Sunday in Western and Southwestern Lower Michigan in the morning spreading clouds our way. Parts of our West and South Zones may see some morning showers as a result but most of your Sunday is dry with partly sunny skies and highs near 70°F.

Summer heat and humidity return Monday as highs head into the lower 80s, feeling warmer when you consider the increase in mugginess. A few scattered showers midday Monday, but a better chance Tuesday night into Wednesday and Tuesday will be toasty and unstable with mid 80s feeling like 90°F. A front comes through late Tuesday and that cools us for the rest of the week next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.