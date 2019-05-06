Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with scattered rain and thundershowers later

DETROIT - We hope you had a great weekend as the weather cooperated around Metro Detroit and we should see nice temperatures this week. We have Monday morning temps in the mid to upper 40s to near 50 degrees as you head out and about under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be racing into the 70s, but clouds are on the increase all day and that will keep temps in the low to mid 70s later today. We do have a chance for a few scattered rain and thundershowers later this afternoon and a better chance for showers late tonight. Don’t cancel your after school or evening plans but we will need to keep an eye on the radar as showers will increase during the evening commute. We do have warming winds today SSW 5-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Heavier showers overnight will produce a few rumbles of thunder, and unwanted rain for many. The showers will linger through the morning hours and then lighter but on and off for the first half of the day. Most of the afternoon should be dry as a stationary front then gets on the move east as a cold front. So temps tomorrow will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees after morning rain and enough cloud cover in the afternoon.

A few scattered showers are possible Wednesday, but it looks like the heavier showers and storms with a midweek storm complex will wait until Thursday. So most of Wednesday is dry with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s to low 60s. A wet Thursday with rain and thunder and temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees again. Rain should shut off early Friday setting up a mostly dry Mother’s Day Weekend ahead. Of course, we’ll keep a close eye on it and keep you posted. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

