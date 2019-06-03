Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with temps in the 40s

Good Monday Morning! It’s a cooler start to the week with temps in the 40s under clear skies as you head out and about. Yes, grab the shades and you may need a light jacket if you’re going to be outside for a while to start your day, but we will see sunshine and mid 60s across Metro Detroit this afternoon. We may see a few 70°F readings while most of us stay just shy of that mark with winds WNW 5-10 mph and tons of sun today.

Tuesday may start wet in our North Zone, but most of us will wake up dry tomorrow under partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Those North Zone showers tomorrow will shut off and most of the day looks dry around here as highs take off into the mid 70s or warmer with a midday mix of sun and clouds. At least one model shows 80°F readings in SE Lower Michigan Tuesday, but that will depend on how much sunshine we get during the day. Shower chances increase late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

You can expect scattered rain and thundershowers around through the morning hours Wednesday, possibly lingering into the lunch hour. There will be some clearing to partly sunny skies and temps will take off again. We should be into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s if we can squeeze out a couple of hours of sunshine mixed with some clouds through the afternoon. Things should stay on the dry side for a little while after that. We will enjoy a dry stretch Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid 70s to near 80°F and a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Looking ahead, conditions do look mostly dry Sunday after morning showers. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

