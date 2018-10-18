Metro Detroit weather: Cool sunshine, but for how long?

DETROIT - The sun returned today, making for a pretty-looking day. Mid-afternoon temperatures hovered around the 50 degree mark (10 degrees Celsius), with only a few spots in the Thumb cooler than that. We’ll have clear skies tonight -- great for stargazing if you have a telescope -- with temps dropping into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius), then holding steady for most of the second half of the night. Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny to start our Friday (TGIF!), then clouds increase starting in the late morning and we’ll be cloudy by late afternoon. Most of us should stay dry through the afternoon rush hour, but showers should move in by early evening -- not great news for our Friday night high school football games. Highs Friday in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a windy day with southwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph, and gusts higher than that.

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 6:45 p.m. Also keep in mind that our average high right now is 61 degrees (16 degrees Celsius), and our average low is 43 degrees (6 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Friday night in advance of our next cold front. Lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Saturday could potentially start with partly cloudy skies, but we’ll cloud up and, by afternoon, scattered showers will break out ahead of an upper level disturbance diving southeast across the Lower Peninsula. Highs will be near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) before starting to fall during the afternoon.

We expect primarily rain showers, however, if any heavier showers develop, some of us could see some graupel (basically, little snow pellets). It’s going to be another windy day, with west to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

If you are heading to East Lansing for the big Michigan – Michigan State game, we should be dry for the bulk of our morning tailgating, but showers should approach by kickoff, and we have the chance for off-and-on showers through the game.

As discussed above, it’ll be a cold (temps in the low to mid 40s/7 degrees Celsius), windy day, and any heavier shower there could bring some graupel or even big, wet snowflakes.

Here are some maps showing you the expected timing of things (and keep in mind that this latest run of our high-resolution RPM model only goes out to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, which is why the maps stop there -- but you pretty much get the picture of what to expect the rest of the afternoon):

We’ll see gradual clearing Saturday night, with lows back down near freezing.

Sunday is the big Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, and nothing has changed from the forecast in yesterday’s article. Expect plenty of sunshine, with race temps starting near freezing, and rising into the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) by the end of the race. Wind should be from the northwest at around 10 mph.

The rest of our Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

At this point, it appears that the week ahead will feature mostly sunshine, with not a drop of rain in sight. Temperatures will continue well below average with minor day-to-day ups and downs…generally in the low to mid 50s (10 to 13 degrees Celsius) all week.

