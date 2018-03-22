Metro Detroit weather: Cool temperatures continue through sunny weekend

DETROIT - Soak up the sunshine in Metro Detroit. It will be here through the weekend, but temperatures won't be any warmer than they were Thursday.

On Thursday night, skies will be mainly clear, with some extra clouds in our North Zone. Lows will drop to the low and mid-20s.

Sunshine will mix it up with some clouds Friday. Highs will return to the mid-40s.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend. Expect full sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stick in the mid-40s.

Warmer, wetter weather will arrive next week. High temperatures will touch 50 degrees Monday, which will be our last sunny day of the streak. Rain will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will rise to the low 50s Tuesday and mid-50s Wednesday.

Tigers Opening Day is Thursday, and it looks like it might be wet. Since we’re a week away, there’s still quite a bit of uncertainty in this forecast. We’re fairly confident that temperatures will remain above normal, in the mid-50s.

