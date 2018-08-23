Metro Detroit weather: Cool temperatures to start Thursday, 80s later

DETROIT - A beautiful and comfortable early morning across Metro Detroit with temps in the 50s and a few north suburbs in the 40s temporarily.

Mostly clear skies will lead to mostly sunny skies through the day with low humidity and highs near 80 degrees. The winds have shifted and become WSW 5-12 mph bringing in mild air all day. We will see a few clouds forming as we warm up during the day but it’s dry and bright as summer slowly makes a return.

Friday forecast

Friday will start a lot like today with cooler and pleasant overnights in the 50s under clear skies. We should start the day with sunshine, but high clouds will be streaming in ahead of our next weather maker and that may keep highs just shy of 80 degrees.

We do have a shot at some showers Friday night and an even better chance for rain and thunderstorms early Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

This next storm maker will pivot through Metro Detroit midday Saturday keeping scattered rain and thunder around through the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s as humidity climbs through the weekend.

We may have some morning showers lingering Sunday, but most of Sunday looks dry and hot in the mid to upper 80s with some seeing 90 degrees Sunday.

More wet weather is expected on and off Monday through Wednesday next week -- stay tuned!

