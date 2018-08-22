Metro Detroit weather: Cooler air settling in

DETROIT - Right on schedule, cooler air started oozing in overnight, and you undoubtedly felt the difference if you stepped outside Wednesday. Not only was it cooler, but the humidity was much lower as dewpoints in the upper 40s to low 50s (10 degrees Celsius) shoved the muggies well south of us.

Get ready for a great night of sleeping weather -- nice and cool, with lows in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) in urban areas, and low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) in our farthest rural areas, where a few upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) are not out of the question.

Skies will clear this evening, which means we’ll get to see a pretty cool sight in the southern sky. There after dark, you’ll see the moon and, to its lower left, the bright pinkish “star” is the planet Mars. Then, farther away to the moon’s right, you’ll see the planet Saturn. You don’t need a telescope or binoculars -- it’s right there for the unaided eye to see.

Mostly sunny on Thursday, and it’ll be an absolutely spectacular day, with low humidity and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:49 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 8:22 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s in rural locations to near 60 degrees in urban areas (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Friday, then becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Highs once again near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy Friday night, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and you’ll notice the humidity starting to increase.

Some lingering showers are possible Saturday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid, on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Right now, it appears that the hot and humid weather will stick around for most of next week.

Hurricane Lane

As of mid-afternoon, Hurricane Lane is churning along as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph sustained winds near its eye.

The storm will move in a generally northwest direction over the next day or two and, even though the eye may just barely miss the farthest western Hawaiian island of Puuai (just west of Kauai), keep in mind that hurricane and tropical storm force winds extend well away from the storm’s center, and also remember that a hurricane’s most impactful weather is to the right of the direction it is traveling -- and that’s the side that Hawaii will be on.

High surf enhanced by storm surge, as well as torrential rainfall enhanced by Hawaii’s mountains, are significant concerns, not to mention the storm’s wind.

If you have friends or relatives currently in Hawaii, have them touch base with me on Twitter at @PGLocal4.

