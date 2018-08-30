Metro Detroit weather: Cooler air streams into the state

DETROIT - We told you about the approaching cold front, and it did what it was supposed to do, resulting in a much cooler day that probably felt even cooler to you because the air was so much drier.

The air isn’t just colder here at the surface. It’s also colder aloft, and that colder air up above creates an unstable atmosphere that encouraged quick development of cumulus clouds this morning that persisted into the afternoon.

Once the sun goes down and surface temps start cooling, the stabilizing atmosphere will cause those cumulus clouds to quickly dissipate, yielding mostly clear skies for the remainder of the night. Lows will drop into the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island near Detroit, and perhaps as low as the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) in rural areas as the 5 to 10 mph wind we have right now becomes calm air.

Mostly sunny on Friday (TGIF!) -- a glorious day as temperatures rebound into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. What a day for the start of Arts, Eats and Beats in Royal Oak!

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:58 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius). It looks like great weather up at Spartan Stadium if you’re going to the game Friday night.

We have a bit of good news about the Saturday forecast, in that our rain chances are somewhat diminished from what they appeared to be over the past few days.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies and, rather than a solid line of rain ahead of an advancing warm front, mid-to-late afternoon scattered showers or thunderstorms now look to be the risk. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

For those of you going to the Michigan game at Notre Dame, there will be a line of showers and storms crossing South Bend Saturday morning. Once that passes by, shower and thunderstorm chances become much more spotty and random.

While there’s a better chance for a dry afternoon and game than wet, we cannot rule out a stray shower or storm, so be prepared for that. It’ll be very muggy, with game temps falling through the 70s, and the humidity between 80% and 90%.

There is a better shower and thunderstorm chance Saturday night, with lows getting sticky once again, bottoming out only around 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Warm and humid, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Muggy lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Labor Day, with a scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible. Hot and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, and we’ll probably avoid the pop-up afternoon thunderstorms these two days as an upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the area. Hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

As some point toward the end of the week, a cold front will start sinking south, and bring an increased chance of showers and storms. The exact timing isn’t certain yet -- we’ll keep you posted. But once that front comes through, we’ll get relief from the heat and humidity.

Note for those of you heading up north this holiday weekend: Rain and thunderstorm chances are significantly higher up there this weekend than down here in southeast Michigan, so plan for this if you’ll be up that way for the holiday.

