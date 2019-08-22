Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temperatures, low humidity heading into weekend

DETROIT - After some speed bumps early this week, Metro Detroit is on weather autopilot through the upcoming weekend.

Skies will remain partly cloudy with very dry air in place. Most locations will drop into the 50s Thursday night, but there will be a few spots in our North and West zones that hit the upper 40s by Friday morning.

We'll finish the workweek with even cooler temperatures Friday. Winds will come out of the northeast, which will keep North Zone locations exceptionally cool. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s for highs.

The rest of us should reach the low to mid-70s. Everyone will get partly cloudy skies and low humidity.

Friday will be our coolest night of the forecast. We'll see even more 40-degree lows outside the Metro Zone, and the daylight hours will be sun-filled, with highs again ranging from the mid-60s in the North Zone to the low and mid-70s elsewhere.

Winds will shift to come more out of the south by the weekend. That will buy us a few extra degrees for Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity will stay at bay until next week.

If you're a fan of sweaty and stormy summer days, we've got you covered next week.

