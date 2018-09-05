Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temperatures, lower humidity approaching

DETROIT - As of mid-afternoon, a cold front had just passed through Gaylord, Manistee and Milwaukee, and it’s headed our way.

This front is the front edge of the lower humidity and cooler temperatures that so many have longed for. Thunderstorms have developed ahead of the front, so we have the risk for a scattered shower or storm tonight until after the front moves through.

There are still some areas of rain behind the front, so we won’t dry out completely until Thursday afternoon after the front gets farther south. Lows tonight will vary from near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius) at the state line to the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) near Detroit, to the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) between there and M-50, and to the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) as you approach I-69. Southwest wind will shift to the northwest, and settle down to 5 to 10 mph.

There should still be some showers around Thursday morning, but those are expected to diminish by early afternoon. We’ll hang on to the cloud cover until late afternoon or early evening. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius). A north wind at 7 to 12 mph means that it’ll be even cooler near Lake Huron.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:04 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 7:59 p.m.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday (perhaps remaining mostly cloudy across the far south). Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

We continue to keep our eyes to the southwest, as former Tropical Storm Gordon’s moisture heads this way. But right now, it appears that this moisture will hold off until Sunday. So, expect a partly to mostly cloudy day on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops on Sunday -- perhaps holding off until well into the afternoon if today’s computer models – which have slowed down Gordon’s moisture – are correct. It would be nice if we could salvage at least part of the day. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day, as well, which adds to the autumnal chill we’ll feel.

Rain is likely Sunday evening -- not a good start to the Jewish High Holy Day of Rosh Hashanah. Plan for a wet walk or ride to services. Lows Sunday night in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), as the rain increases through the night. If you are celebrating, we wish you a New Year filled with good health, happiness, and peace. L’Shana Tova Tikateivu.

Next week

Rain from Gordon continues at least through Monday morning or early afternoon, and widespread one to two inch amounts are possible. The walk or ride to Rosh Hashanah services Monday morning also looks very wet. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, then mostly sunny through the end of the week -- it looks like a great week ahead (after Monday). Highs will rebound into the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, then into the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius) for the remainder of the week.

Climate change update: New statistics for Detroit

Although the autumnal equinox (the moment when astronomical fall begins) doesn’t occur for another two-and-a-half weeks, we meteorologists use the period from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 to compute our official statistics for the season. That’s because the autumnal equinox and winter solstice don’t occur at the same exact time every year -- the date can vary from the 20th to the 23rd. So we go with the three calendar months for consistency.

And how have our autumns trended over the past few decades? Take a look at this:

As you can see, there has been a rather dramatic warming since 1970. This is very consistent with what to expect when the planet’s climate is forced into a warmer state.

Our growing seasons have been getting longer overall, which sounds like a good thing. However, not all aspects of this are good. In fact, for some you, this trend is very, very bad. Raise your hand if you have allergies. OK, that’s a lot of you. A longer growing season means a longer pollen season -- and more misery for you.

Also, the earlier start to the growing season gets things blooming earlier, and that certainly sounds good. However, if trees bloom early, and then get hit by a frost or freeze, then that crop is severely damaged. Sound far-fetched? Thing again. It happened here in 2002 and 2012 -- Michigan’s tart cherry crop was decimated both years for this very reason.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.