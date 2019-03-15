Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temperatures to return after Thursday's storms

DETROIT - Past Thursday evening, the forecast will be a lot smoother, but definitely colder.

We'll be dry tonight once the cold front moves through mid-evening. But with breezy conditions lingering into tomorrow, expect wind chills in the 30s to start Friday morning.

Cloudy and cool conditions will be with us in the morning. Temperatures will fall through the day from the low-and-mid 40s through the mid 30s during the evening. Expect an afternoon shower, too. Temperatures should be just warm enough to keep it liquid.

The weekend will be the coldest part of the forecast. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s. A snowflake may show up on Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures recover next week, finally returning to normal by next Wednesday and remaining above normal through what is shaping up to be a beautiful weekend. But we have eight days to watch it.

