Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps as storms move out

Happy Hump Day! We will be moving out of summer and into fall today as cooler air is filling in behind the showers and storms. We will slowly feel that change in the air this morning as both temps and humidity will be heading in the cooler and dryer direction. Most of Metro Detroit is waking up to temps in the 60s and that's where they will stay most of the day today. Skies will become partly cloudy and highs will hit the lower 70s with winds NW 5-15 mph and it will feel much more comfortable throughout the day.

Great sleeping weather awaits us all and you can count on temps dropping into the 50s, even flirting with the 40s for some, and this will be the case all the way through the weekend. Thursday will be a cooler start, but highs will again head into the low and mid 70s with a nice mix of sun and clouds and lighter winds ENE 5-10 mph.

For the second day in a row, computer models call for an isolated shower or two Friday as we stay on the cooler side of normal. Don't worry too much about these showers impacting Friday High School Football games or anything else outdoors after school. Again, if these showers stick, they will be widely scattered and very light through the mid afternoon. Most of your Friday is a dry day and the weekend looks the same. We will see a blend of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 70s, and more clouds Sunday means we may not get out of the 60s. Model data keeps us dry through Tuesday, but it looks pretty wet during the second half of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

