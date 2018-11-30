Metro Detroit weather: Could temperatures hit 50 degrees this weekend?

DETROIT - Is 50 degrees too much to hope for this weekend?

Half a hundred sure seems like a lifetime away, especially with snow showers around Thursday night. Those will linger through the evening and taper off before midnight. It's doubtful that many of us will see any additional accumulation. Temperatures will stay relatively steady overnight.

Friday morning will feature much less moisture, but some of it could fall as freezing drizzle, along with some snowflakes. Precipitation will be more spotty and wrap up before the lunch hour. This should not be a huge problem for the morning drive. Highs will head to 40 degrees, with some afternoon sunshine working around the clouds.

Then comes the weekend, which will bring our warmest numbers of the forecast and also plenty of rain. The rain will start Saturday, but the system is looking slower. Many of us won't get wet until the afternoon. Rain will be fairly steady through the evening and overnight. Despite the drops, temperatures will still reach the mid-40s.

Sunday won't be as wet, but we'll still see widely scattered showers at times. Temperatures will hit their peak of the forecast in the upper 40s. We might see a few South Zone locations touch 50 degrees.

Rain totals for the two-day weekend might top 1 inch in some spots. If that falls at Metro Airport, 2018 will become the sixth-wettest year on record, with over 42 inches of precipitation.

There’s still some question as to whether we see that rain turn to light snow in the evening Sunday and whether that will linger into Monday morning’s drive. Regardless, cooler weather is set to invade for early next week.

