Metro Detroit weather: Crisp finish as cold front sweeps away clouds, humidity

DETROIT - Rain is east of Metro Detroit for now, but our next dry stretch won't last long.

As the cold front sweeps away the clouds and humidity, we're in for a crisp finish Tuesday night. Expect lows in the 50s in most spots, with some low 60s in the Metro Zone.

Most of us will stay dry through Wednesday, but there will be a quick disturbance moving through. That could generate a few light showers in the North Zone during the afternoon and a maybe a few drops elsewhere during the evening. Highs will be cooler, in the mid-70s. Plus, it will come with noticeably lower humidity.

Thursday will bring the best chance of rain in the forecast as another cold front drops in. This won't be until evening. Some of that will linger into Friday morning.

Then, we'll be dry again through the upcoming Labor Day weekend, with one exception: A stalled cold front will be hanging out just to the south of us. There's a chance a wave along that front could trigger a shower Saturday afternoon. That's primarily a threat for the South Zone, but it's still a slim shot. Outdoor plans still have the green light.

Temperatures will be comfortable but slightly below normal Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day will be the warmest of the holiday weekend, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.