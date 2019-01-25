Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous cold and snow showers

We are tracking troublesome snow showers moving into and through Metro Detroit this morning making for a very slippery and slow drive for most of us. Friday morning temps are falling after a cool front passage and that means mid and upper teens falling to the lower teens and breezy, so wind chills are near or below zero for the next several hours. It’s dangerous cold and dangerous snow as these snow bands and squalls can limit visibility and cover the roads in the short time it takes them to pass through. They’ll keep coming at us this morning, and as the winds shift NW to SW, lake effect bands will start to target our West and North Zones more into the afternoon. Temps stay in the mid and upper teens this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and snow chances and winds WSW 10-20 mph. Be careful everyone!

A little snow maker misses us to the south Saturday so it looks single digit lows and teens to low 20s for highs tomorrow. We will see a few lighter snow showers or flurries, but not much. The winds are down Saturday SW 5-10 mph limiting the lake effect snow. It will be cool but manageable if you’re heading downtown Detroit for the Quicken Loans Winter Blast… enjoy!

Sunday will start with a few light snow showers, and then mostly cloudy and still cool with lows in the single digits to low teens to start the day a little slippery. Afternoon highs should get back into the low 20s with a few flurries. Another decent snow storm moves in Monday. It looks today like model data is suggesting a late morning start and snowy all day Monday with the possibility of 3-6” or more, but it’s early. We will be fine tuning Monday and Tuesday snow totals over the next couple of days so stay tuned. An arctic chill moves in with strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday and this is going to be a brutal stretch with the chilliest air we’ve seen around here in some time. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

