Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous cold, wind chill advisory

DETROIT - A wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan.

Happy Kwanzaa! Tuesday evening will remain frigid for folks going to and from celebrations. The Motown area will stay in the deep freeze the rest of the week and weekend, which means the rest of the year.

Tuesday evening temperatures will fall into the single digits, and most cities will have wind chills near or below zero. Detroiters should grab their coats, hats, scarves and gloves when out and about around Motown.

Tuesday night will bring even more dangerous cold. Low temperatures will be near zero. Wind chills will be at -20 to -10 degrees. Remember to extinguish any candles and fireplaces before going to bed, and keep space heaters away from anything flammable.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but frigid. Highs will be between 10 and 15 degrees.

Thursday afternoon has a chance of snow with highs near 15 degrees. Friday's temperatures will be near 19 degrees with scattered snow showers.

The rest of 2017 to New Year's Day 2018 will be frigid. Highs will be in the teens. Lows will be in the single digits as we drop the "D" and ring in the new year.

