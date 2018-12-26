Metro Detroit weather: December warm up on the way!

DETROIT - Today, our temperature gains will be modest, as highs generally reach the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of us, but those in the far south (mainly Lenawee and Monroe Counties) will be south of the main cloud shield and should see much more sun today. Wind will blow from the southwest, at only 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Wind becoming east at 4 to 8 mph.

Thursday and Friday warm up

Thursday will begin dry, and we should hang onto the dry weather through early afternoon before rain shower chances start ramping up. Daytime highs Thursday will be in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), and temperatures will continue to rise from there.

Rain reigns Thursday night, temperatures rising into the mid to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Friday will be windy and warm with just some scattered showers…more of the day will be dry than wet. As long as the approaching cold front holds off until late afternoon (and we think it will), highs should soar into at least the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius)! This might be the day to try and get those Christmas lights down…as long as you don’t get blown off your ladder.

Weekend

Temperatures crash behind the Friday cold front, with lows by Saturday morning back all the way down into the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs only rising into the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 to -6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

New Year’s Eve and Day

Monday should have increasing clouds, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). The day will become breezy, as well.

New Year’s Eve and Day are still tricky: the European model suggests rain showers Monday night, while the GFS and GEM models suggest a dry evening, or perhaps just light snow showers…and all three models suggest breezy. We really don’t have a feel yet for which model has the better handle on things, so hang with us and we’ll update you daily on the big night.

New Year’s Day, of course, is predicated upon what happens with our weather system the night before but, right now, our current thinking is breezy and cold with scattered snow showers.

