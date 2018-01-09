Metro Detroit weather: Deep freeze gives way to winter warmup

DETROIT - Temperatures peeked above freezing at 5 a.m. Monday for the first time in 15 days, but even with some cold nights, we'll stay above normal until the weekend.

On Monday night, some late clearing in our North and West zones will let temperatures drop into the teens. The rest of us will get low to mid-20s for lows. Winds will relax through the night.

Highs Tuesday will be slightly cooler, in the low 30s with some sun in the northern half of the area and clouds remaining south.

We will get wet and even warmer during the middle of the week. Wednesday might bring some freezing drizzle in the morning before changing to all liquid for the majority of the day. Highs will reach the mid-40s, but that will likely be close to midnight.

Thursday will be downright balmy, considering where we’ve spent most of winter so far. Highs should reach the low 50s with a noticeable southwest wind, but that won’t come close to the record of 66 degrees from 1890. Expect hit-and-miss light rain throughout the day, with chances ramping up through the evening toward Friday morning.

Friday will start out with light rain, but will transition to light snow. We’ll likely see some accumulation, but Saturday is shaping up to be this weekend’s shovel-ready project. Expect accumulating snow -- probably a bit more than the recent clippers have brought us. This system will be tapping into deeper moisture from the south.

After our brief respite from the frigid temperatures, they will knock down the door again this weekend. Temperatures won’t get above 20 degrees starting Sunday (we’ve seen this movie before).

