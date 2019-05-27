Metro Detroit weather: Dense Fog Advisory for Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, Lenawee counties

DETROIT - Some patchy dense fog in spots to start your Memorial Day around Metro Detroit with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s as you head out. We should see hazy or foggy conditions through 9 or 10am and then mostly sunny skies for the first half of today, followed by only partly sunny skies this afternoon and temps in the low 70s. The longer we hold onto the sun, the warmer we will get but those clouds are ahead of rain and thunderstorms coming in later tonight. Our South Zone, south of I-94 is under a Slight Risk for severe storms later tonight, while most of Metro Detroit has a Marginal or weaker risk for strong storms but we must all stay on alert. The stormy weather will hold off until after your BBQ.

Tuesday will be a rainy and stormy start with showers lingering, and then slowly clearing for a decent day. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s, and then afternoon highs in the mid 70s or warmer. Again, the amount of sun is key and we should see a nice mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with winds picking up and warming us up SW 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. We again need to be on alert for early morning showers and storms rolling through.

We have shower chances both Wednesday and Thursday, but they don’t appear to be all day soakers. These will be scattered showers coming and going midday with temps in the low to mid 70s holding steady. We should see some sun Friday with mid 70s, and the weekend looks a little warmer with a chance for a few showers as we’re warming to near 80 degrees Saturday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.