Metro Detroit weather: Dodging raindrops before the Ford Fireworks

DETROIT - It remains noticeably humid and warm Monday afternoon and evening before the fireworks.

Showers continue to cruise in and out of Detroit and Southeast Michigan, too.

Fireworks forecast

Now to 9 p.m. ET

A line of moderate to heavy showers and storms will race across Southeast Michigan from west to east. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible, so families must be prepared to seek shelter and secure their belongings if the weather turns nasty. Temps will go from the upper 70s to the middle 70s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Any showers or thunderstorms become more widely scattered in time for the fireworks. This is good news along the Detroit River with a lower chance of rain. That said, anyone affected by rain or lightning must remain careful and alert while traveling. Temperatures will go from the middle 70s to the low 70s.

After 11 p.m. ET

A cold front passes and showers and storms leave, especially after midnight. As skies clear by dawn, it becomes cooler and more comfortable as the humidity decreases. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday and the rest of this week

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs just above 80 degrees.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday become warmer and more muggy. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s, Wednesday. We will reach the middle and upper 80s during the day on Thursday and Friday. Friday will have afternoon showers and storms.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

